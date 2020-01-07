Luxury apartments could be coming to site of Marshall's Square fire

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- You probably remember the massive fire at the Marshall's Square retirement home in Evans back in 2015.

County leaders are talking Tuesday night about what the future of what that lot could be. A part of the plan involves 300 new apartments.

Flames destroyed the former retirement community and the building crumbled; killing a 91-year-old and displacing almost 80 other residents. Today bricks and weeds are all that remain.

the area has been a vacant lot ever since the fire. If commissioners approve the plans it could turn into a luxury lifestyle area with up to 300 apartments, 50,000 square feet of retail, an office space, and a possible hotel.

"It definitely needs to be developed," said Matt Mills, developer for the apartments. "It's a big area in the center of town, so it definitely needs to be made into something productive."

Mills says the apartments will be about 900 to 1,000 square feet and will run about $1,400 a month.

Some people who live close by are not against the growth of the area, but still have some concerns.

"We don't know what's going to happen 50 years from now," said Brian Ozden, a nearby resident. "There's plenty of examples of what start out as luxury apartments and end up having low occupancy."

Ozden believes the piece of land has a massive role.

"That is the center-piece of Evans." Ozden said. "If they do it wrong, it's going to have implications forever."

