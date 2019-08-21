Lunchtime seminar series launches in Aiken County

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department presents The Lunch Bunch Seminars throughout August and September.

The latest seminar, scheduled for Aug. 21st, is "Protecting Your Money". That talk runs from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's being put on by the Securities Division and the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General.

It's being held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, located at 841 Edgefield Ave, NW.

The next talk will be Aug. 28th.

Click HERE for more information about the Lunch Bunch Seminars.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.