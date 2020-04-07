Lowe’s closing stores on Easter to allow teams to ‘recharge’

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - Lowe’s stores will be closed on Easter Sunday to provide teams with a day off and time to recharge, the company announced Tuesday.

“This morning we also announced Lowe’s stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge,” Lowe’s said. “We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday.”

Tuesday, the company announced a Lowe’s employee in York, South Carolina tested positive for coronavirus. Company officials say the employee worked at the Lowe’s on E. Liberty Street and last worked on March 31.

“The associate has been quarantined & is receiving care," a Lowe’s spokesperson said. "In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave.”

The Lowe’s store remains open and has been “extensively cleaned” per CDC guidelines, Lowe’s says.

Last week, Lowe’s said associates at two Charlotte-area Lowe’s stores were in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

One employee who tested positive for the virus worked at the Ballantyne-area Lowe’s on Ballantyne Commons Parkway. The second associate worked at the Northlake location on Perimeter Parkway.

Lowe’s says the Ballantyne-area employee last worked on March 24 and the Northlake location employee last worked on March 23. The company did not say which departments the employees worked in.

“We encourage customers to practice safe social distancing and leverage our many fulfillment options including Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store, curbside loading and at-home delivery,” Lowe’s said.

The store says it has signage and floor markers to encourage social distancing.

