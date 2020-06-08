‘Love and unity is the only way forward.’ Councilman apologizes for social media post

Monday, June 8, 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Councilmember Matthew Denard spoke about his controversial social media post that led members of the community to call for his resignation.

"I want to again apologize for my post on Facebook if it offended anybody or was insensitive. It was not my intention,” Council Member Matthew Denard said. “I'm truly sorry for this. It was not in my nature to harm anyone."

Denard addressed a room full of people after facing criticism for a post he shared on Facebook. The post featured a picture of billionaire George Soros, with the caption “The virus didn’t work, start the race riots.”

"It's a form of satire to expose the possibilities of his role in creating chaos and not true reform against police brutality. My mistake of it to be taken any differently, I own,” Denard said.

“I have been called forward by my constituents to fight for your resignation,” Council Member Maceo Mahoney said to Denard. “And I'm asking for your resignation but I know you won't do it."

Mahoney said the problem is deeply rooted and asked the council to consider a hate crime ordinance and update to their social media policies.

While tensions rose inside the meeting, crowds continue to speak frustrations, mostly over the divide in the city.

"The battle of racism and injustice and inequality is still roaming the streets of our nation like an angry flame."

“It's appalling to sit here and see the leadership that sits here and continuously looking at fault in other people.”

“We’ve got to learn to stop judging people and find a way to work together.”

Denard also addressed this divide saying --

"Love and unity is the only way forward."

Full statement from Council Member Matthew Denard:

“We’re living in some rough times right now. 2020 has been a wake-up call for us all.

What happened to George Floyd is a sign of pure evil. The murderer should have been banned from the police department years ago. All four should've been arrested immediately and reform is needed.

Love and unity is the only way forward.

"I want to again apologize for my post on Facebook if it offended anybody or was insensitive. It was not my intention. I'm truly sorry for this. It was not in my nature to harm anyone.

Let me be perfectly clear, the post I shared, I did not create nor were they my words. The post was a stab at George Soros, a convicted felon who profits at the expense and demise of millions. It’s a form of satire to expose the possibilities of his role in creating chaos and not true reform against police brutality.

My mistake of it to be taken any differently, I own.

When I decided to run for city council, I truly had two things in mind and still do: lower utility rates and try to bring about unity. Our city government has been historically divided and that has to change.

I have reached across district lines in an effort to do so, but we obviously have a long way to go. Our community is filled with many great people and they deserve this. It is our job as peers of our city to be respectful, professional, and compassionate inside our meetings and in our daily lives. I want to thank the mayor and the council for giving me this opportunity to speak and I want to thank everyone who showed up tonight, no matter your view.

Once again, I apologize if anyone was offended by my post and now I would like to read my very next post I have shared. It's a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King:

‘Returning hate from hate multiplies hate. Adding deeper darkness to the night already the void cross stars. Darkness can not draw out darkness, only light can do that. Hate can not drive out hate, only love can do that.’”

