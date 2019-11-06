'Love Where You Live.' New mural art popping up across Augusta

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

A mural painted by a local artist is telling Augustans to love where they live. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You may have noticed more art popping up around Augusta. You can find painted murals on the sides of buildings, especially downtown. The latest one is encouraging locals to love where you live.

Dennis Skelley isn't an artist by trade, but he loves creating pieces and sharing new ones with the community.

"What we're trying to do is encourage art in Augusta communities."

The latest piece he's sharing is sitting on the side of his building right on 13th Street. The message is simple and eye-catching.

"I had the idea of having the message, 'Love Where You Live', from a book that I read," Skelley said.

Painted every color of a rainbow, it's already drawing attention.

"We have people stopping and doing selfies, [and] about 2 to 3 times a week people stop and ask if they can do a selfie in front of the mural."

Beside the mural sits what Skelley calls a "pocket park" that's filled with pieces he also helped create.

"I hope it inspires other businesses and the community at large to do the same thing."

With more art popping up around Augusta, he says it's not just a draw for the people who live here.

"I think when we have visitors and a large number of visitors coming during the Masters, this is going to become a destination."

