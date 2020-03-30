Louisville woman's simple act of building a lit cross goes viral as Faith, Not Fear movement

Monday, March 30, 2020

LOUISVILLE, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Susan Polhill was tired of the negativity surrounding the coronavirus, so she decided to do something about it.

The next day, businesses across the street picked up on it, and just like that the Faith, Not Fear movement was underway.

“I told my son, let's go outside and build me a cross for my shop and put Christmas lights on it,” Polhill said.

That one act led to another.

“Monday morning, my son and I built one first thing when we got to the restaurant,” a business owner said.

“I wanna be a part of it,” said another participant.

It spread -- both locally and nationally.

“It really is humbling,” Polhill said. “I had no idea when I put this first cross up that this was gonna happen.”

From homes to businesses to the sheriff's office, almost everywhere you look in Louisville, there's a cross covered with Christmas lights.

“When we're riding around, we know that family or that home or that business is praying for this virus,” Sheriff Gary Hutchins said.

The Faith, Not Fear movement may have started here, but it's gone far beyond this small town.

“People from Johnson County are putting them up. People from Emanuel County called me today wanting crosses,” County Chairman Mitchell McGraw said.

“It exploded so quickly that we had to come up with a separate Facebook page because my Facebook was just bombarded,” Polhill said.

The crosses serve as a light -- both for the dark sky and the dark time we're facing.

“Let's get our minds off of all the bad and let's focus on the good,” Laura Wheeler of Sassy Stitches said.

With Easter activities up in the air, Polhill hopes kids can hunt for something other than eggs this year.

“It's a great way to get in the car at night during this time of social distancing and drive your children around hunting for crosses,” Polhill said.

