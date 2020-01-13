Lots to tax relief, raises in SC governor's new budget plan

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to give back nearly a quarter of the state's almost $2 billion surplus through rebate checks and tax cuts.

McMaster released his spending plan for next budget year on Monday. The governor's plan on how that state spends the $10 billion under lawmakers control isn't binding. Legislators will have the final say.

McMaster also wants to spend $100 million for improvements at state prisons from new electronic locks to increased money on investigating gangs. He wants to spend $38 million on raises for law enforcement and $33 million on state employee raises.

Agency leaders would determine how to give out the raises.