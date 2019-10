Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A logging truck has flipped on hits side in Hephzibah.

Officers with the Hephzibah Police Department say two northbound lanes of Highway 25 at Highway 88 are blocked to traffic, but a lane shift has traffic moving in one northbound lane.

The driver of the logging truck is being evaluated by EMS teams on scene. No one was injured.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.