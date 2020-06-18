Loeffler introduces measure to help farmers, food banks

Thursday, June 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) -- U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has a new bill to help American farmers, who have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of low prices and social distancing rules, they sometimes haven’t been able to gather their crops. That food could have helped food banks or other nonprofits.

Called the American Farms, Food Banks and Families Act, the legislation would create a partnership among food banks, grocers and nonprofit food distributors.

The measure would create a supply chain administrator for agriculture who would help break down barriers and expand domestic market access for American farmers, according to Loeffler.

“Agriculture is a national priority, and the prosperity of our nation as a whole depends on the strength and resilience of American agriculture,” Loeffler said in a statement. “As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and having grown up on a fourth-generation farm, I am committed to helping farmers and ranchers, who continue to produce the food, fuel and fiber our nation needs as we battle COVID-19 and into the future.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia food banks have seen a 30% to 40% increase in demand, according to Kyle Waide, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

