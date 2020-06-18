Loeffler pushes police reform, agriculture aid bills

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) -- U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler co-sponsored police reform and racial justice legislation that’s been introduced by Senate Republicans after a wave of protests over police shootings of black Americans.

She also has a new bill to help American farmers, who have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The police reform and racial justice legislation is known as the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere, led by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

“The vast majority of police officers work tirelessly to keep all Americans safe, and now more than ever, we must work together to implement solutions and provide them the resources they need to be successful,” Loeffler said in a statement.

Loeffler’s office said the measure would:

Strengthen law enforcement training methods and tactics, especially regarding de-escalation of force and ends the practice of chokeholds.

Provide additional resources to ensure the makeup of police departments more closely matches the communities they serve.

Ensure when a candidate is interviewed, the department will have access to their prior disciplinary records.

Increase the number of body cameras and ensure departments are using the cameras and storing the data properly.

Require a report establishing best practices for the hiring, firing, suspension and discipline of law enforcement officers.

Require full reporting to the FBI when an officer has discharged their weapon or used force.

Require reporting on no-knock warrants.

Make lynching a federal crime and create two commissions to study and offer solutions on challenges facing black men and boys and the criminal justice system.

Agriculture legislation

Called the American Farms, Food Banks and Families Act, the other legislation would create a partnership among food banks, grocers and nonprofit food distributors.

The measure would create a supply chain administrator for agriculture who would help break down barriers and expand domestic market access for American farmers, according to Loeffler.

“Agriculture is a national priority, and the prosperity of our nation as a whole depends on the strength and resilience of American agriculture,” Loeffler said in a statement. “As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and having grown up on a fourth-generation farm, I am committed to helping farmers and ranchers, who continue to produce the food, fuel and fiber our nation needs as we battle COVID-19 and into the future.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia food banks have seen a 30% to 40% increase in demand, according to Kyle Waide, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.