Local stores working to restock their shelves while customers buy out basics due to coronavirus fears

Saturday, March 14, 2020

News 12 At 11 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) --We have not seen a coronavirus case here at home, but we can see the effects of it at our stores.

This line was at the Costco in Augusta today, and it was the same scene at several grocery stores in our area.

You hear of people buying hand sanitizer, so you feel like you need to do the same in case they run out.

Soon everyone's buying hand sanitizer, and suddenly the shelves are clean.

Tissues, soaps, and sanitizers were all gone.

These were the most popular items that were wiped from the shelves of our local stores.

Some say it was like a scavenger hunt trying to pick the right store that had what they needed.

One customer said they tried to negotiate with a salesman just for a roll of tissue.

Publix announced they are now closing their doors at 8:00 p.m. everyday as a way to sanitize their store and restock.

Walmart also recently announced they will also be closing theirs doors early.

They will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Some stores like Family Dollars say they have more inventory coming in the next week, but they are unsure if it will be enough to recover their shelves completely.

