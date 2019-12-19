Local yoga studio running on donations to help those who need to de-stress

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

News 12 This Morning​

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Yoga has a lot of benefits other than just keeping you in a shape, it can help you with stress and anxiety too. A local yoga studio has tapped into that with a twist.

As a long-time yogi, Moniqua Acosta found herself wanting to teach.

"I was just born to be a teacher. It's just who I am. It's very deeply a part of who I am," Acosta told News 12.

She teaches students at Augusta University, and she also teaches yoga.

"The ability to take what I love in teaching and bring something that I love, like movement and Yoga, into that - it's like the perfect mix for me."

Moniqua owns Space Yoga Studio and opened her business almost 6 years ago. The strange thing setting her apart? Their classes don't come at a set price, and people pay what they can.

"The reason I switched to the donation-based model was that I was having so many people say, 'I can't afford that. It doesn't fit my budget.' And so I thought, well I'm just going to get rid of the prices altogether."

That's one of the ways Acosta finds what she does unique. She also does yoga beyond these walls and within the community.

"We have several programs in the Richmond County School System," Acosta said.

Through her nonprofit, Project Create Space, they've reached people like veterans with PTSD, and inmates in the prison system. Their goal is to bring free specialized yoga to under-served people.

"We're working with people who have extensive trauma and so while we're doing movement we're always working with them on skills that can help anxiety, reduce depression."

The benefit isn't something Moniqua sees herself, but the people she's working with doing too.

"They're able to cope with their stress better. They're able to manage their life better, their emotions. Why wouldn't you want to offer that?"

CLICK HERE for more information on Space Yoga Studio.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.