Local watchdog group warns community of potential dangers with SRS pit production

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local group is warning the community about the dangers of bringing more plutonium to the Savannah River Site.

The National Nuclear Security Administration, along with the Department of Defense, said in 2018 that they want to produce 50 plutonium pits at the Aiken County facility.

Savannah River Site Watch, a watchdog organization, held forums in Aiken and Augusta on Tuesday to discuss the potential plans.

Two experts from Colorado spoke at these meetings as well, in order to warn the CSRA to learn from their state's mistakes.

"Don't do what we did, or do it differently," said Patricia Mellen, an attorney and advocate for residents in Rocky Flats, Colorado. "... We just want to make sure that the local communities know there's a risk."

It's a risk her area knows far too well. For almost 40 years, plutonium pits were produced at Rocky Flats.

The facility was closed years ago, and a $7 billion cleanup followed. However, recent testing found dangerous plutonium is still in the soil at what's now a wildlife refuge.

"There were just some fundamental errors that were made, and the community has suffered for it," Mellen said.

Yet, several South Carolina lawmakers say don't expect any suffering here. In fact, they're welcoming pit production at SRS.

"We have the people there," said South Carolina State Rep. Bill Hixon. "We have the knowledge there. It's like why should it go anywhere else, but Aiken County and the Savannah River Site."

But, the NNSA's plan would re-purpose the failed MOX facility, which current track record, is billions wasted.

"If they're going to reuse this building for pits, they need to show they can do it," said Tom Clements, the director of SRS Watch. "They haven't done that."

Area lawmakers say if they thought there was any health risk, then they wouldn't support it. They do support bringing the jobs back.

"Our people are hungry for these great paying jobs," Rep. Hixon said. "They don't mind working out there."

More jobs would mean bringing in more nuclear material to the CSRA.

"No one is arguing against jobs," Mellen said. "What we are arguing against is jobs at the cost of public health."

Advocates say they aren't against re-purposing the MOX facility. They just want to see it done the right way.

They say the public needs to be more involved in these conversations and understand what the risks are.