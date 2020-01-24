Local teen's story debuts on Disney+

Friday, January 24, 2020

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Family and friends gathered at Prazers ATA Martial Arts in Evans Friday to watch Izzy Green's superhero debut on Disney+.

Izzy is used to shattering boards, and expectations. The girl who was never supposed to walk became a world champion in Taekwondo. Now, thanks to Marvel, she's becoming a comic book superhero.

"I have like no words," she said with a big smile. "I can' t believe it's here. I'm so excited."

High-kicking Izzy made her debut on Disney+ in front of family and friends in a place that means so much to her.

"Karate has helped me a lot with my confidence," Izzy said. "I used to get bullied when I was in elementary school, so I've been through a lot and I know a lot."

"She's such a great personality," said Master Darin Prazer, the Chief Instructor and owner of the karate academy. "She's very humble and very respectful. Even with all this attention going on, she's still very toned back."

A girl who uses her platform to build up others spent Friday night as the center of attention.

"She wasn't going and looking for this," Prazer said. "It just came and landed on her lap because she is an excellent young lady."

Before the show, the academy put on a bullying prevention class. Izzy's message to the students was simple.

"Just be yourself," she said. "Because you're the best you you could ever be."

Marvel may have just made it official, but those close to Izzy said she's always been a superhero.

"When somebody has so much struggle to overcome to get a 3rd-degree black belt or to become a world champion in competition, it's really amazing," Prazer said.

You can stream Izzy's episode on Disney+.

