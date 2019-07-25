Local team dedicates season to the teen who died in a firework accident

Thursday, July 25, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local team is headed to the Dixie Youth World Series championship and they're dedicating their season to Brantley Griffin.

It's no secret the Columbia County 12U Allstar team is strong. But with the help of an angel, Brantley Griffin, they're "B.G. Strong".

"I just honestly feel sorry for the competition," Matt Griffin, Brantley's dad said. "With the extra angel they've got going with them, it's going to be something to see. I cannot thank you all from the bottom of my heart and my family. The way you're honoring Brantley... I can't thank you enough."

It's the first time Brantley's dad, Matt, has been able to speak about the accident. The one where multiple fireworks exploded on a dock full of people, taking the life of his 14-year-old boy.

"It has been without a doubt the hardest thing I could ever possibly imagine going through," Griffin said. "The pain is so surreal."

He says he couldn't understand why until this team of 12-year-old softball players helped him figure it out.

"Sports has a unique way of bringing people together no matter what," Katrina Dent, the team coach said. "Through tragedies, through victories, through our downfalls, we just tend to come together."

Brantley was an organ donor. Because of him someone else out there is living.

"To help others live it means everything," Griffin said. "It's the epitome of who he was and his legacy from now until eternity."

As this team heads to the Dixie Youth World Series championship, they remember to live and play each game like it could be the last.

