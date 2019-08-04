Local teacher creates music video to help girls overcome insecurities

Sunday, August 4, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Back to school is right around the corner, and one Augusta teacher found a unique way to teach her students a lesson that expands well beyond the classroom.

Rosa Jean Vinson, a middle school teacher at Langford Middle School, decided to create a music video called "Superstar," that empowers women and reminds them that everyone is beautiful in their own ways.

"I was just meeting a lot of young ladies who weren't feeling too confident about themselves. And I could relate as well because I was there," she said. "I want them to know that you're already a superstar within. And that's what counts. You shine from within."

The video features local women ages six through 40. Some of them are her friends, and some like Deonah Scurry are her students.

"She is one of the ladies in my life who is an encourager. Whenever I need to be encouraged, I need to hear a powerful speech from someone, she's there," said Scurry.

Vinson's message is intended to help young girls like Taylor Reynolds overcome their insecurities. With social media flaunting seemingly flawless supermodels, young girls feel the pressure to look like the girls they see in the media.

"I used to feel insecure sometimes about how I looked, because I didn't look like others or I wasn't built like other girls," said Reynolds.

Reynolds says this experience has already helped her self-esteem, and she hopes it will impact other women like it impacted her.

"I feel more confident and I feel like everybody is beautiful in their own way. So, I shouldn't have a reason to think that I'm not beautiful," she said.

To view the full music video, click here.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved