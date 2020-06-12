Local teacher accused of trading vape supplies for sex favors with girl

Friday, June 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities say a Burke County High School teacher and coach has been arrested on suspicion of violations involving a minor that included letting her perform sexual favors in exchange for vape supplies.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case because despite their ties to Burke County High, both the teacher and student are residents of Richmond County, which is apparently where the crimes took place.

Authorities said the girl’s parents reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Eddie Byrd, 50, a teacher at her school.

The parents said he had been contacting her via Snapchat requesting nude photos.

The parents said the girl told them she had been meeting Byrd in front of their residence at 2 a.m. and performing a sexual act on him in exchange for vapor boxes. The parents said she has done so approximately four times since the beginning of May, according to authorities.

The girl’s parents told authorities she had more recently been trying to avoid Byrd because now he wants more than the act that was performed, and she is scared.

Richmond County jail records on Friday showed Byrd was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, non-aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and a violation of the Child Pornography Prevention Act of 1996.

Byrd’s biography on the Burke County High School website stated that he has been in the teaching profession for five years, and he was at Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School before going to Burke County. Before teaching, he spent five years in the Marines and 20 years in the Army, according to his biography.

Amy Nunnerly with Burke County Public Schools confirmed that Byrd had been an employee with the district.

“After being notified by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office of the arrest of a BCPS employee, the Burke County Public School System immediately placed the employee on leave with pay pending resolution of the matter,” Nunnerly told News 12. "It is our practice to not substantively comment upon ongoing investigations."

Nunnerly said Byrd was not the victim’s assigned teacher, but she may have occasionally spent time in his classroom.

“It is my understanding that nothing took place at BCHS,” Nunnerly said.

