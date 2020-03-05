Local students could fly high with new Boeing aviation curriculum

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Students at North Augusta high school will have the opportunity to learn aviation using Boeing's curriculum.

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta High School will add Boeing aviation curriculum to get more students interested in flying.

Boeing predicts there will be a shortage of more than 700 thousand pilots in the next 20 years.

Travis Spears, pilot and teacher at North Augusta High School, got interested in flying when he was a high schooler at Aquinas High School.

"Aviation's a career that's high in demand," Spears said. "I grew up every day driving by Daniel Field and thinking that would be cool to learn to fly."

Spears met a pilot while working a summer job in college and began training to get his own license. Now, he's been flying for 20 years and has more than 600 hours of flight experience.

"It's not as expensive as most people think because it's not like I gotta put down a chunk of money all at one time. I could save up a little bit of money and we'd fly when we could," he said.

So Spears decided to pass on that experience to his students. He found Boeing's aviation curriculum online and brought it to the principal of the school.

"My principal looked at the curriculum and said hey this is awesome. This fits in with what we wanna do with giving kids a path for some sort of career," he said.

The four-year program is hands-on and introduces students to all types of aviation jobs like being a pilot, air traffic controller and air mechanic.

According to Spears, by the time students graduate they will have all of the knowledge needed to pass their written pilot's examination. The program will be available to freshmen in the fall in North Augusta.

Starting Monday, he will also visit local middle schools to get kids interested in applying.

