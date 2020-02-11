Local student hopes to twirl her way to world competition in Holland

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

News 12 This Morning

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Call it a natural talent or a God-given gift, but Jessica Morlan has the "it" factor when it comes to baton twirling.

"Something about stepping on to the floor as I compete just makes me feel very confident," Jessica said.

A talent for twirling is in her blood. Jessica's mom and grandma both twirled batons before she did.

"My mom taught me when I was younger and then when I outgrew her I went to her old coach."

She started this when she was just 3 years old.

"She just kind of had it in her blood and loved it. She's a hard practice her so it has worked very well for her," Jessica's mom told us.

Jessica is now 14 and a student at SAIL charter school in Columbia County. She's also an internationally ranked baton twirler.

"My favorite thing about competitive twirling is getting to travel around the world because I get to meet different people from all over the country."

Qualifying for Team USA was a huge accomplishment, but Jessica has her sights set on the world stage. That's where she'll compete against people from 26 countries.

"I feel excited, but at the same time, I try to stay calm so I don't get my hopes up on how the routine is going to be. But I mainly feel focused."

She'll carry that focus with her as she looks even further ahead.

"I know that I want to continue twirling until I'm in college because I want to be the future twirler at UGA. That's my biggest goal right now."

She's looking for sponsors to help her make it to Holland to represent Team USA. Click here to become a sponsor or to help her out.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.