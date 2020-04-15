Local soldiers sent to help in virus-stricken New York

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Soldiers from Fort Gordon were sent to New York as part of an effort to provide professional, reliable communications support to pivotal medical units from across the Department of Defense working to combat coronavirus.

One effort was crucial in the establishment of the Javits New York Medical Center, which is prepared to receiving non-COVID-19 patients from across the New York City region.

Soldiers from A Company, 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 35th Signal Brigade departed from Hunter Army Airfield on April 4.

