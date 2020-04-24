Local science center gets national spotlight in marking space telescope's 30th anniversary

Friday, April 24, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken will be one of the national unveiling sites for the 30th anniversary Hubble Space Telescope image.

The online event will take place at 1 p.m. today.

The center had planned to hold an on-campus event commemorating the space telescope's anniversary, but due to physical distancing requirements, it will be virtual.

"We were thrilled to learn in February that we had been one of the national sites identified for this special occasion," said Gary Senn, director of the center. "We looked forward to having the community join us for the celebration."

NASA has provided opportunities for the public to participate in a live stream of the unveiling:

• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5vYIWOKF_o&feature=youtu.be

• http://usca.meritpages.com/news/Ruth-Patrick-Science-Ed-Center-Tapped-as-Hubble-Unveiling-Site/15254

