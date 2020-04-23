Local schools get nearly $40,000 to boost literacy

Thursday, April 23, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – School districts in four counties of the CSRA will get a share of $241,900 being awarded to help expand access to summer literacy programs.

Nineteen rural districts in the state are receiving the summer literacy grants, which can be used to create, develop, and implement summer learning initiatives that support literacy education and improve student outcomes in English language arts and literacy during the summer months.

For example, districts may choose to increase or extend their media center’s summer hours, provide books and resources to families, offer parent engagement workshops on literacy skills or link summer book clubs or contests to their summer nutrition programs.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, awarded districts have the flexibility to use their funds for activities this summer or during summer 2021.

Here’s a look at how funds will be distributed in the Central Savannah River Area:

Burke County: $10,000 for Waynesboro Primary School, Blakeney Elementary School and SGA Elementary School.

Glascock County: $10,000 for Glascock County Elementary School and Glascock County Middle/High School.

Jefferson County: $9,800 for Jefferson County Middle School.

Taliaferro County: $10,000 for Taliaferro County School.

