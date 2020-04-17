Local school systems offering access to internet during pandemic

Friday, April 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Learning from home can be difficult if families don't have wireless internet. News 12 contacted school districts to see what they are doing for those students.

The Richmond County School System has expanded community WiFi access. The system extended free public WiFi accessibility to the parking lots of all RCSS High Schools. You can walk, bike or park and connect.

The Columbia County School System has three high speed WiFi sites. There is one by the tennis courts behind Harlem High, one on the left side of Grovetown Elementary, and one on the left side of Lakeside High. All three reach the parking lot and are an extension of their WiFi network. There is no access on buses.

Distance Learning Packets in Aiken County Public Schools are completed using paper/pencil as the packets are printed. Many students are also using online learning platforms as an educational enrichment activity, though it is not required.

With District-owned devices and hot spots, Aiken County Public Schools has provided roughly 150 students in specialized circumstances, such as seniors who needed a course/credit hours for graduation, students enrolled in virtual classes, etc., with a laptop computer and/or internet access. Additionally, we have shared an offer with students/families extended by Atlantic Broadband to provide 60-days of free internet to qualifying families.

