Local school districts discuss plans for their school year; where will it go from there?

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Both Richmond and Columbia counties are planning to end the school year on May 8 for some students, two weeks earlier than normal. But the districts have to answer to other questions: about graduation and final grades.

It’s an announcement that had the Barry family doing a happy dance.

"Now we get 2 weeks off earlier!"

The Richmond County School Districts announced their main plan for the end of the school year, which will end two weeks early on May 8. This comes a day after Columbia County announced, they will also stop distance learning on May 8 for students who meet course requirements.

"Being a kind of ‘jerk mom’ as my kids like to call me kind of paid off. I expect them to bring home A’s and B’s anyway," Sara Barry, a local parent, said.

But for students who need the extra help, Columbia County Superintendent Sandra Carraway explain how teachers will use the two weeks after May 8 to focus on those children specifically.

"For students who had not mastered the standards, who need remediation, who need more time to learn the material that we have set forth for them, our teachers can target them during those last 2 weeks between May 11 and May 22," Carraway said.

And in Richmond County, instruction for everyone stops on the May 8, and as of Wednesday, no new material will be taught.

Dr. Malinda Cobb, Associate Superintendent of Richmond County schools, says students can still submit assignments through May 22.

"We’ll spend this time just really being able to go in and redo or resubmit, do a little reteaching and give our teachers a chance to focus on the students that really need extra help," Cobb said.

As for grading -- the grade students received on their latest report card, before distance learning started, will be their final grade in the class.

And the work done at home can only help bring a student’s grade up.

"When you really look at the equitability of what our students had, we know that we had a limited distance learning plan," Cobb said. "And we really want to make sure that we provide our students with the most support because that’s what would be fair to them."

The goal is to make sure no student is penalized for circumstances beyond their control. And it's suffice to say -- learning during COVID-19 -- is definitely uncontrollable.

Columbia County is also tentatively looking to move their graduation to July 24 or 25.

A Richmond County official sent out this statement about graduation:

"Graduation is a special celebration for our students and families. We will make every effort to preserve the significance and tradition of these ceremonies. At this time, the Richmond County School System has not made any changes to graduation. We are considering alternative dates for June or July and will follow recommendations of public health officials."

