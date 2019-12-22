Local runner wins national sportsmanship award

Saturday, December 21, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two local boys whose story received national attention were awarded with a trip to St. Louis for the Musial Awards last month.

In May, Darius Kruah, 12, and Aaren Crane, 13, lined up for the 100m dash.

"We were all like, bunched up together," said Darius. "It was kind of tight."

Aaren fell and fractured his wrist. Darius, who was leading the race at the time, stopped to help.

"I went back to help him because nobody else was there," Darius said. "They didn't see him I guess."

They didn't finish the race, but they started a friendship and a journey. A journey that would take them all the way to St. Louis.

"It was a lot of people," Darius remembers. "The whole theater was full."

The Musial Awards are given to people across the country who show great sportsmanship and character. After his story got national attention, Darius won an award. There to present it, was Aaren.

"It was cool because it's like you're walking in the Hall of Fame, and you're a part of it," Aaren said.

The boys met celebrities, went to the Gateway Arch and ate like kings.

"Oh my gosh, the dinners," Aaren said. "I am so not used to fancy."

It was a great birthday present for both of them. Aaren turned 13 two days before the awards. Darius turned 12 the day after. They both said it was the best present they've ever gotten.

They didn't finish that race back in May, but their journey goes far beyond 100 meters.

