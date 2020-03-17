Local restaurants temporarily closing or switching to carry out orders during coronavirus pandemic

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
WRDW/WAGT -- Several restaurants in our area are closing temporarily or switching to take out and delivery options as the coronavirus pandemic gets worse.
Here’s a list of restaurants making changes.
Laziza Grill -- Dine out and delivery only
Fat Man’s Cafe -- Dining space now closed, take out and delivery only
Sno-Cap -- Take out and delivery only
Abel Brown -- Temporarily closed
Southbound Smokehouse -- Temporarily closed
Bodega Ultima -- Closed Tuesday, establishing pick up and delivery
Sole -- Limited seating, encouraging to-go orders
Southern Salad -- Take out and delivery only
Noble Jones -- Open Tuesday, Monday-Saturday 12:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. take out and delivery
Manuel’s Bread Cafe -- Open, free delivery to Ferry residents and Ironwood communities, curbside pick up available
Beamies At The River -- Open
The Hive -- Public dining closed, curbside take out and delivery available
Bee’s Knees -- Public dining closed, curbside take out and delivery available