Local restaurants temporarily closing or switching to carry out orders during coronavirus pandemic

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

WRDW/WAGT -- Several restaurants in our area are closing temporarily or switching to take out and delivery options as the coronavirus pandemic gets worse.

Here’s a list of restaurants making changes.

Laziza Grill -- Dine out and delivery only

Fat Man’s Cafe -- Dining space now closed, take out and delivery only

Sno-Cap -- Take out and delivery only

Abel Brown -- Temporarily closed

Southbound Smokehouse -- Temporarily closed

Bodega Ultima -- Closed Tuesday, establishing pick up and delivery

Sole -- Limited seating, encouraging to-go orders

Southern Salad -- Take out and delivery only

Noble Jones -- Open Tuesday, Monday-Saturday 12:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. take out and delivery

Manuel’s Bread Cafe -- Open, free delivery to Ferry residents and Ironwood communities, curbside pick up available

Beamies At The River -- Open

The Hive -- Public dining closed, curbside take out and delivery available

Bee’s Knees -- Public dining closed, curbside take out and delivery available

