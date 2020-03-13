Local restaurants staying positive after the Masters was postponed

Friday, March 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Here at home we're feeling impacts in different areas like sports, schools, and all types of businesses.

It's no secret that local business owners were ready for the big crowds coming here for Masters.

Even though its postponed, they say they it's better late than never.

Cassandra Brinson says for local restaurants, the masters week is not your average week.

"I think it will make a drastic change for everybody," said Brinson.

"After they made the announcement that they were going to cancel the Masters I believe that it affected our daily crowd because we have been busy all week."

It gives local restaurants. a drastic boost in sales, which could

make or break their business.

"It's going to make a major change," said Brinson.

The change will have an even bigger impact for the restaurants near Augusta National on Washington Road.

Chris Wilson is the general manager at Tbonz, and he sees at least 65 percent increase in sales.

"Masters is the best thing it brings so much to the city of Augusta and the businesses," said Wilson.

It's a big event that brings out our best, but they know this year will be different.

"The timing when the reschedule happens might be the best time," said Brinson.

The big question now is when will all the guests come to Augusta.

Not even Augusta National knows that, but local restaurant owners are hoping it's sooner than later.