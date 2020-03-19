Local restaurants offering free meals for kids out of school because of coronavirus

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Parents, if you’re in need of food for your kids, some local restaurants are offering free meals.

Farmhaus Burger and Frog & The Hen are providing free meals for kids weekdays from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Your child must be present. They also ask that you call ahead and meals will be ready for pick-up only. No purchase is necessary.

La Cocina De El Rey is also helping the community by providing meals for kids. Starting Wednesday, March 18th, until April 3rd, kids can eat lunch for free from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. No purchase is necessary.

Taqueria El Rey is also providing free meals for kids. Kids can eat from until April 3rd from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M.

Namaste Street Food is offering a buy one get one kids meal all day until April 15th, 2020.