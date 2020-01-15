'It is a pretty big deal:' Local restaurant reacts after being named one of Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in America

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A South Augusta restaurant received national attention this week after Yelp named it one of America's Top 100 Places to Eat.

At Jackie M's & Son, it's more than the cheesesteaks that keep people coming back.

"You're at your mom's house or something like that and she's cooking, most of the time you're sitting in the kitchen talking to her. So, that's the same kind of set up that we have," said owner Clinton McCalla, Jr.

After being named number 77 on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list, McCalla expects the kitchen is about to get a lot busier.

"It kind of sunk in and it was like 'oh OK, this is a pretty big deal," he said.

After the list was announced, customers like Kevin Roberson showed up before the restaurant even opened for the day.

"I always get basically the same thing: the gutbuster, extra everything," said Roberson.

When it comes to being one of the country's best places to eat, Roberson say's he's known it all along.

"Honestly, I wasn't surprised. They deserve it," he said.

Jackie McCalla's name has been on the door for nearly 20 years.

"I wanted to give [South Augustans] a good meal from the heart," she said.

But she says it's her son Clinton who deserves the recognition.

"I've done my job because this is the second generation, keeping it in the family, and he took it and ran with it. Very proud," said Jackie.

Clinton says even though things might get busier around Jackie M's, he doesn't plan on changing anything about the restaurant, since the current food and atmosphere are what enabled it to receive the recognition in the first place.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

