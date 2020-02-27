Local animal rescuers caring for dog shot in the face

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- After a sleepless night, Joely Reeves and Jennifer Dixon decided to take matters into their own hands.

"We both saw a post where someone had posted a picture of her, begging for somebody to come out and get her because a neighbor had threatened to shoot her," Jennifer said.

They found Birdie, the female pitbull, in a Hephzibah neighborhood. She had been shot in the face, and had clearly just given birth.

"It was heartbreaking to think that somebody could do that to a dog," Jennifer said. "I mean I just, I just can't imagine. Especially a dog this gentle."

Birdie kept leading them to a neighborhood stream, where veterinarian technician Crystal Lesley thinks her puppies were drowned.

"I think she's just been so mistreated," Crystal said. "She's got a broken spirit, and you can see that, you can see it in her eyes."

Their main hope for justice comes from a new law passed by President Trump back in November. It makes animal cruelty a felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison. Animal lovers say it's long overdue.

"I can understand you don't want a dog on your property, that's your right. But to put a bullet in it's face? No, absolutely not," Crystal said.

It's a step in the right direction, but only time will tell if the law makes any real change.

"You can make it a law if you want to, but if its not going to be enforced, there's no need for it," Crystal said.

Birdie is getting surgery next week to get spayed, and to remove the bullet that is still lodged in her cheek. If her owner doesn't step forward by March 6, she'll be eligible for adoption once she heals. Since those who rescued Birdie believe she is a stray, there isn't enough evidence to investigate who abused her.

Augusta animal services says it's received 54 calls about abused animals so far this year, not counting Birdie.

