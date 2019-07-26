Local rescue groups step in to save 11 dogs dumped outside of shelter

Thursday, July 25, 2019

EVANS, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Local rescue groups have stepped in to help 11 dogs that were dumped outside the fence of Augusta Animal Services at some point Tuesday morning.

Kasey Belanger with Dog Networking Agents is fostering one of the dogs dumped, named Watson, and will take in another one soon.

"The shelter gave us a call and let us know they had a pretty extreme case about 11 animals being dropped outside of the shelter, just in crates after hours, so no one was there they were just left there," Belanger said.

Dog Networking Agents rescued five of the 11 dogs, and Best Buddies Rescue took in two on Wednesday and four more on Thursday.

All were emaciated and covered in fleas. A few of the dogs had to be taken straight to an animal hospital.

"Jessie took them right to Care More from the shelter to get them under observation and too see what was going on with them to make sure we provided the best care we could," Best Buddies Rescue Volunteer Brandy Sutton said.

Seven of the dogs, including Watson, are being fostered right now. The others are still recovering at Care More before they go into a foster home.

"They pulled through last night and we hope to see them recover and get into a home in the next couple of days," said Belanger.

There's still no word on who dumped these dogs, but if the person is found the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they will face charges.

In the mean time, these rescue groups want everyone to know it doesn't have to be this way.

"If you come on hard times, we all do, we're here for you. If you need help with vet care, if you need some food, heart worm, flea prevention just reach out to us," Belanger said.

If you're interested in fostering, adopting, or just donating to these local rescue groups you can head to the website or their Facebook pages, Best Buddies Rescue Inc and Dog Networking Agents Inc for more.

