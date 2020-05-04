Local ramen noodle company ramps up to meet nationwide demand, hiring workers

Monday, May 4, 2020

SALUDA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In less than a year, Palmetto Gourmet Foods has turned around a noodle production facility in Saluda to the point where today, more employees are needed to keep up with growing demand.

According to the release, Palmetto is now launching its instant ramen brands – Ramen Express & Chef Woo – and celebrating with a donation to several nearby hospitals.

Demand has increased nationwide, so the company is planning to hire more workers.

“In March and April, we served over 3 million meals and production continues to ramp up requiring us to hire more employees, which is great for the community and local economy,” Sal Tortora, Director of Operations said, in the release. “We also feel it’s important to give back, so we are donating thousands of cups of our new Ramen Express to local COVID centre hospitals as a thank you to our local health care heroes (#HealthCareHeroes #NursesWeek)!”

