Local power companies suspend disconnections during coronavirus shutdowns

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Jefferson Energy, Dominion Energy, and Aiken Electric Cooperative, alongside Georgia Power, suspend disconnections due to coronavirus concerns.

Jefferson Energy Cooperative is limiting bill payment to the drive-through window and suspending disconnections for nonpayment.

Customers are encouraged to use the mobile app or the online portal to pay their electricity bills. The $3 convenience fee will be waived. Jefferson will remain a 24-hour operation with employees on-site and on-call to respond to any outages, the statement said.

Dominion Energy in South Carolina is also suspending disconnections as well as reconnecting those whose services were already disconnected.

Dominion also encourages customers to pay bills online or on the mobile app.

Aiken Electric Cooperative will temporarily suspend the disconnection of service until the state of emergency (COVID-19) is lifted. The company encourages customers to continue to pay balances so that they will not have to deal with a high balance in the future.

MORE: Georgia Power also announced it will suspend disconnections through mid-April.

