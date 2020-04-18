Local pastor dies after battling coronavirus outbreak at church

Saturday, April 18, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local pastor has died after battling the coronavirus, according to the Burke County Coroner's Office.

The Coroner says Palmer Grove Baptist Church Pastor Jerry J. Smith passed away.

This comes after several positive cases of COVID-19 were identified at Palmer Grove Baptist Church. Authorities had asked anyone who had been to the church since March 8 to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Pastor Smith’s family had previously told News 12, he hadn't been at the church since they had a youth revival on March 11.

Once he started exhibiting symptoms, they tried to get him tested several times but were denied until he fell critically ill.

The BCSO says it's a great loss to the community.