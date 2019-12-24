Local organization works to give gifts to 100 Edgefield County children this holiday

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Santa Claus is making his rounds Tuesday night, and one local organization is also making some important deliveries to help the big guy out.

Around this time 25 years ago, Debbie Courtney was in need.

"I had gone through a divorce and I was like 'How are we going to get Christmas?' And at about two in the morning someone knocked at my door there was a note that said, 'Go to the garage', and they all had Christmas," said Debbie, who is now the principal at J-E-T Middle School.

That Christmas, she decided that one day she would do the same for another family.

"After that I told my mom, I said, 'If I ever get on my feet, I want to give back to some child every year.' About two years went by and she said 'Ok Debbie, you're on your feet so get started."

Her first year, she gave presents to six kids at J-E-T Middle School. From there her organization, "PHAM", Parents Have A Mission, kept growing.

"The next Christmas I said I want to do it again, and so we did and we did about 12 kids and each year it just got more and more."

But the organization isn't called PHAM anymore. That changed in 2004.

"When my mom passed away in 2004, my boss came and said you know, 'really, you need to change it, you need to honor your mom."

Shortly after, she changed the name to "Angels Helping Sarah's Santas" after her mom, Sarah.

"She's actually the one who encouraged me to do this. She was on disability and she every single month bought a needy child something."

Now Debbie is doing the same. With help from the community, her organization is able to give presents to kids all over Edgefield County.

"The others have been donated by the Federal Prison here in Edgefield."

Inspired by her mom, Debbie is now bringing Christmas to more than 140 kids.

"Every time we do this I always tell my grandchildren, 'Grandma Sarah would be so proud'," Debbie said.

She's giving back to the community that once helped her and her family while also honoring her mom.

Angels Helping Sarah's Santas spent the weekend wrapping presents and delivering them, and now they'll finish helping Santa with a few more deliveries.

