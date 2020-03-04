CSRA nursing homes take precautions to prevent coronavirus exposure

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Doctors say that the death rate with the coronavirus is mainly affecting the older population and sick patients.

Nursing homes, like Georgia War Veterans Nursing, are taking proactive steps against coronavirus exposure monitoring visitors and staff and keeping residents active and clean. According to the medical director of the nursing home, everything is running normally and the center is prepared for any complications.

"Our main goal is to not allow the coronavirus to get in here," Nidhi Gulati, medical director of the nursing home, said.

This eases the concerns of some residents, who have watched the coronavirus frenzy on television.

"I did hear a certain man speak on television and saw we are prepared for this and we're ready for it, and he is the President," James Richardson, a resident of the nursing home, said.

The staff at Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home said they are working very closely with AU colleagues and CDC guidelines to make sure all precautions and safety measures are being followed.

