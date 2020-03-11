Local nurses unite to demand better protection while treating coronavirus patients

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Nurses gathered on their lunch break to ask for better protection amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A sea of red today, a symbol of unity symbolize as nurses across the country are calling for better guidance when it comes to the coronavirus. Nurse unions are asking for stricter CDC guidelines, better screening, and more access to protective gear when caring for potential coronavirus patients.

At Charlie Norwood VA, local nurses took part in that nationwide movement, gathering in hope of having their voices heard. Roughly 20 or more nurses say they're the ones on the frontlines for these hospitals. If anyone knows if these hospitals are ready to battle the virus, it's them.

"We need the public to know that all healthcare systems across the country need to be prepared and they're not," Irma Westmoreland of National Nurses United, said. "The RNs are ready and willing to care of our patients. We are demanding to have enough personal protection equipment to safely provide care."

"They only stock supplies for what they need at the moment. They're unprepared for a healthcare crisis," Westmoreland said. "The respirator type masks that are fitted to the nurses face individually, and you're tested to make sure you put it on correctly."

Multiple hospitals have released their operations to prevent exposure and spreading the coronavirus.

The VA says 99 percent of their staff has been trained on how to protect themselves and everyone who enters will be screened. A nurse will ask the patient three questions and to clean their hands. There are only two entrances now open to the public.

AU also says they're ready with plenty of protective equipment, including as local stockpile. AU also does not recommend wearing masks.

Doctor's Hospital also has said they have measures in place to protect patients and staff.

University Hospital is currently following directions from the CDC and all protective gear used by the staff is up to par with any illness like the coronavirus. And the protective gear that staff is using-- is up to par with any illness like coronavirus.

However, no matter how prepared the hospitals are, the nurses are the first line of defense for helping patients and containing the spread.

"We are committed to protecting our patients and staff in this time of flux and in this war on COVID-19," Westmoreland said.

