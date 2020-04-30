Local nonprofits to share $170,000 in coronavirus emergency aid

Thursday, April 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A fourth round of coronavirus emergency grants will bring $170,000 to local nonprofits, according to the United Way of the CSRA.

The United Way and Community Foundation on March 20 announced the creation of the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to provide needed resources to nonprofits serving vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, $696,000 has been directed to local relief efforts across the first four phases of grants from the fund.

In the fourth round of funding, these organizations will receive a collective $170,000:

• SafeHomes, $50,000 – Due to COVID-19’s shelter-in-place directives and pressures around loss of income due to business shutdowns, SafeHomes is seeing an increase in women and children fleeing domestic abuse or who need resources to help with stressors in the home. This grant will help pay for those needed resources to include costs associated with housing additional families and providing hotels when the shelter has no available space.

• Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, $30,000 – This grant will help the clinic with the increased costs for additional personal protective equipment, staff hours and technology associated with COVID-19. Additionally, the money will provide prescription assistance for patients who are suffering from hardships brought about by the virus.

• CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority Inc., $25,000 – Due to COVID-19, the nonprofit is seeing an increase in calls from individuals needing housing assistance. This grant will help stabilize those people, providing needed resources that will allow them to stay in their home and not become homeless. Money also will be used to help people find housing who have been evicted due to a loss of income.

• ForcesUnited, $25,000 – During the COVID-19 crisis, ForcesUnited remains dedicated to connecting veterans and their families with resources that improve and stabilize their lives. This grant will assist with the escalating needs faced by veterans and will include assistance with employment, housing and food needs due to this pandemic.

• Christ Community Health Services, $20,000 – Through a partnership with Carole Fabrics, Christ Community will use the funds to purchase 4,000 locally made face masks and distribute them to patients of Christ Community Health Services and other vulnerable populations in the Augusta area.

• Communities in School of Augusta Richmond County, $15,000 – This grant will provide vital services such as assistance with shelter and utility costs, food, medical needs, transportation costs and child care to families impacted by COVID-19 who have been referred by school principals, teachers and counselors in both the Richmond and Columbia County school systems.

• Burn Foundation of America, $5,000 – Due to restrictions because of COVID-19, families are unable to visit with family members who are receiving treatment at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital. This grant will pay for tablet computers that will allow families to visit remotely while the patient receives care.

The grants have been made possible by contributions from the Augusta National Golf Club, Community Foundation for the CSRA, United Way of the CSRA, Chestnut Family Foundation, Bridgewater Fund, Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, Georgia Power Foundation, Graphic Packaging International, Truist Foundation, Betty and Davis Fitzgerald Foundation, Bank of America Foundation and individuals in the community.

