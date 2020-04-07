Local nonprofits get $245,000 boost in COVID-19 crisis

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

A local COVID-19 relief fund has made its initial $245,000 in grants to help nonprofits on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund established by the United Way of the CSRA and the Community Foundation for the CSRA will give:

• $75,000 to the Salvation Army to support the conversion of the Center of Hope emergency shelter program from an overnight-only shelter into a 24-hour emergency shelter. The aim is to protect the homeless population from exposure to and spread of the coronavirus and provide safe shelter and food for about 120 men, women and children. Funding will also help cover costs associated with moving and expanding the daily evening feeding program. This program is open to the public for dinner and is now at the Kroc Center.

• $75,000 to Family Connection to focus on bringing resources to rural counties. Due to COVID-19, Family Connection sites are receiving large numbers of requests for assistance with food, rent, utilities and other supportive services. They are also helping families bridge the technology gap so children without access to the internet can continue to learn from their homes while schools are closed.

• $50,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank, which is working with food pantries, soup kitchens and school systems to meet the increased demand for food due to COVID-19. Funding will support the purchase of food to provide an additional 50,000 meals to residents in our communities who need it most.

• $25,000 to the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta, which is operating a child-care program that serves children of first responders and other essential personnel in the region who must continue to work. The grant will support the cost of providing free child care at four locations and help provide emergency meals for families in need.

• $20,000 to the Economic Opportunity Authority to place families with children who are currently being sheltered at the Center for Hope in permanent housing and provide supportive services to stabilize their family situation and prevent future homelessness. Additional assistance will be directed toward several other families living in rural communities who are in danger of becoming homeless due to COVID-19.

The grants have been made possible by contributions from the Augusta National Golf Club, Community Foundation for the CSRA, United Way of the CSRA, Chestnut Family Foundation, Georgia Power Foundation, Truist, Betty and Davis Fitzgerald Foundation and scores of individuals in the community.

You can help by donating at https://www.uwcsra.org or https://www.cfcsra.org/.

Nonprofits can submit applications through the foundation website, and funds will be released on a rolling basis throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.