Local nonprofit sends COVID-19 silicone mask design for FDA approval

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A new mask could be on its way to those facing COVID-19 in area hospitals. A local nonprofit has been working for weeks on the project, and they finally sent it in for FDA approval today.

News 12 reports how the innovation is coming straight out of the Georgia Cyber Center.

What does lifesaving testing look like? One form -- in masks.

And these masks passed.

"We love our community. We are a part of it. We are a nonprofit. We did this because we want the community to be a better place," Eric Parker, founder of Clubhouse, said.

Parker says the 'Augusta Mask' was made to do that. His team at Clubhouse has been collaborating with AU and the Department of Public Health for weeks on the project.

"There's a lot of people with amazing skill sets and what we did is-- we just brought people with skillsets together so that they could solve the problem," Parker said.

And Niki Crawford with the Department of Public Health made sure the solution works.

“This will help us increase the amount of people in the community that we are able to test," Crawford.

Because these special silicone masks are re-usable, form-fitted to the face, and made by 3D printers in the community.

"In making these masks, we cut down on the number of infections, so they don’t have to stay on the frontlines too much longer," Crawford said.

This means they have to work fast-- but they can make close to 50 a day now.

But the larger need isn't going away. Augusta Fire and EMA also debating if their staff could use these silicone masks

"We can’t have a community if people are dying around us, so if this is a way we can use our skills to help, then we are very happy and honored to be able to do that," Crawford said.

In times like these-- it takes a community together, to save lives.

The Clubhouse hopes to get FDA approval on the mask by next week. If its approved, then they can share the design with other communities.

Their team is also asking anyone with a 3D printer to reach out.

