Local non-profit seeks help for nursing home residents a year after almost shutting down

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Local non-profit When Help Can't Wait almost had to shut their doors last year because they didn't get enough help themselves.

But the community came together in the end, surprising them with thousands of dollars in donations.

They’re hoping the community will step up again this year.

Usually around Christmas they see an extra $4,000-5,000 increase in donations, and they are hoping more people will give.

“That’s a wonderful thing to do,” Lillian Anderson, who has friends in nursing homes, said.

Some of those friends don’t have a lot to look forward to.

“And you have some that have families that people just put them in there and neglect them they don't go and see them, so that means they are not getting anything personal,” Anderson said.

That’s where the group comes in. Anderson says if it ever closes, people will suffer.

The increase in donations around the holidays means they can support the patients in a dozen nursing homes.

“This is to give joy to the ones who will not be receiving any Christmas gifts and hopefully we can put a smile on their face that they do receive something and know that somebody cares,” volunteer Becky Smith said.

Smith said she's seen family members in nursing homes who never had the chance to experience that feeling.

“Because they were in a nursing home at the time when help can't wait did not exist,” Smith said.

Smith’s happy it exists now, and hopes the organizations continues to be a blessing.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.