Local ministry gives back to people across CSRA and internationally

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local ministry has a passion for helping children and the elderly in our community. They call themselves the Sons of Consolation Ministries and a lot of the work they do happens inside a warehouse in Augusta.

"It's doing God's work, and I believe any Christian should be passionate about doing the work of the Lord."

George Wardy puts his heart and his soul into taking something old and making it new again.

"Knowing that it's going to people that need it, knowing that it's going to fulfill a need," Wardy said.

Inside a warehouse just off Gordon Highway sit rows and rows of wheelchairs.

"When you look at a wheelchair you don't really think about the work that goes into it or you know to take it apart or put it together."

This is one small facet of what the Sons of Consolation Ministries does.

"We kind of traced the poverty issue backward we started with the elderly and the more middle-aged in the prison system," said Donald Cummings, Senior Pastor and Chairman of Sons of Consolation Ministry.

Donald Cummings started this seven years ago. It started as a nursing home ministry. Now the group not only works in nursing homes, but they also minister to people in the prison system, help kids in need, and refurbish medical equipment.

"To watch people's lives change. Especially in the nursing home, you see people that they are just lonely and they feel like they're forgotten."

This group does everything it can to make sure people don't feel forgotten.

"Everything that's on this first table and then on that far table over there. We're preparing to give presents away in the nursing home."

They also give wheelchairs to countries across the world, along with folks who need it here at home.

"When we give the wheelchairs away we're saying, 'hey, Christ loves you." Them knowing that it's coming from Christ is the best part."

