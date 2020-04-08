Local crafters flood with requests as more agencies accept handmade masks

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Research showed that homemade masks aren’t as effective against the coronavirus, and the public was not encouraged to wear them. But as supplies become more limited, more agencies are starting to request them.

That means groups who make homemade masks are working in overdrive.

As healthcare workers fight the virus from hospitals, the Bartleson’s -- and their army of over 500 soldiers -- fight it from home.

"Currently, we have filled over 1000 requests but we’re lacking the materials," Jonathan Bartleson, founder of Masks against COVID-19

Arianna and Jonathan Bartleson started Masks against COVID-19 just a few weeks ago, with the goal to make homemade masks for healthcare workers.

But since then -- a lot has changed, now that the Department of Defense is requiring everyone on base to wear masks, and University Hospital is now accepting as well.

"The DOD has now released their statement as of Sunday that they would like masks on everyone that can’t maintain a 6-foot distance from each other," Bartleson said.

And with that announcement came requests for more masks. Thousands even, from nursing homes, immunocompromised people and even from Fort Gordon.

"It’s just - it’s really hard," Bartleson said, laughing.

According to U.S. Army officials, the masks worn by service members must be “conservative.”

"We don’t want to see any skull and crossbones on your face," Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston of the U.S. Army said. "Maybe a brown or something that looks somewhat professional."

But Arianna says that’s easier said than done. With the increasing demand for these masks, materials used to make them are becoming scarce.

"All the colors that the military’s requiring to maintain code to an extent are gone," Bartleson said.

The good news: U.S. Army officials say they’ll start providing homemade face masks to soldiers sooner rather than later.

"Our acquisition professionals expect to have the masks out in the next week," Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, said.

Until then, the homemade mask warriors say they’ll need to recruit more people to help sew and fight for limited materials.

The group has also expanded into making surgical caps, 3D printed face shields and other health accessories.

And for those who don’t have the means to sew, the Bartleson's are accepting donations on their Facebook page.

University Hospital also started accepting hand-sewn face mask donations on Friday. For more information, visit their website.

