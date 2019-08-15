As search continues for Augusta Canal rape suspect, business offering self-defense course

Thursday, August 15, 2019

News 12 This Morning

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is still searching for an attempted rape suspect after an incident on the Augusta Canal in July.

Luckily, in that case, the victim managed to escape, but a local karate center hopes this is a wake up call for all of us to prepare for the worst.

Karate, martial arts, and self-defense has been a part of of Jennifer Waters since childhood.

"This is second nature. I don't know any time when I've ever not done martial arts. I've always done it my whole life," said Jennifer Waters, executive director at Siegler's Karate Center.

It has quickly become her passion at her family's business.

"I believe it builds such a foundation for life and also self-defense," said Waters.

After scary crimes, like an attempted rape on the Augusta Canal or the assault near The Scene in downtown Augusta, Jennifer says it's time to start talking about how to keep yourself safe.

"It wakes people up, and a lot of times what we get is we'll get moms or dads calling and saying, 'My daughter's about to go off to college, you know, I really want to get here involved with something before she heads off to college.'" said Waters.

The biggest piece of advice Waters has is to be aware and go with your gut. She said if something does happen, it's important to recognize it and take action.

"Anything to do with the eyes you can hit them in the nose. You can hit them in the groin, even in the feet," explained Waters, "The reality is that these situations do occur, and it's the awareness that we have, it's the training that we have that can be the difference between being a victim or walking away from a situation unscathed."

Waters says Siegler's Karate Center is doing a special where you can participate in one free self-defense class. If interested, please call Siegler Karate Center.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved​