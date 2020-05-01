Local Judge J. Wade Padgett gains statewide leadership role

Friday, May 1, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – Superior Court Judge J. Wade Padgett of the Augusta Judicial Circuit today became president-elect of the Georgia Council of Superior Court Judges.

His term of office will run until April 30, 2021.

Padgett was appointed to the Superior Court of the Augusta Judicial Circuit – covering Burke, Columbia, and Richmond counties – in 2009 and then elected in 2010, 2014, and 2018.

He served as an assistant district attorney in the Augusta Judicial Circuit from June 1990 to May 1993, working as a violent crimes prosecutor. He also previously served as an associate magistrate judge of Columbia County and went on to serve as chief magistrate judge of Columbia County.

He was honored by the Council of Probate Court Judges for his leadership as an instructor for probate court judges in the area of traffic laws.

He received his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Georgia and his Juris Doctor from the Georgia State University College of Law.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

