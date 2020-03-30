Local high school senior creates online spirit week for all CRSA seniors

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With schools closing due to the coronavirus, high schools seniors have had to let a lot of experiences go, especially prom and graduation. And when the virus canceled her spirit week, one local high school senior made her own.

For Jada Walton, senior spirit week was going to be her chance to break out of her shell.

"I’m really shy," Walton said. "I wanted to make new friends, meet more of my senior classmates and things like that."

When her school, Westside High School canceled in-person classes, it took her spirit week excitement with it.

So, she took matters into her own hands -- by creating her own online spirit week that doesn't just include her school, but all high school seniors around the CSRA.

"When she came up to me and started coming out of her shell, I said ‘yes! Let’s support her," Jacinta Walton, Jada’s mom, said

"I’m just trying to make sure everything’s clean and right and nothing’s vulgar. No profanity," Joy Brown, Jada’s aunt, said.

Each day, seniors post a picture of themselves wearing the theme of the day.

Whoever gets the most likes wins a prize donated by a local business or from Jada and her mom’s own pockets.

Today’s theme was Meme Monday. One senior, Rodriguez Tate won a Chick-Fil-A gift card for his take on 'Mean Girls.'

The rest of the schedule is:

Tired Tuesday

Swag Wednesday

Old-timer Thursday

Futuristic Friday

And of course -- Senior Saturday.

All the winners from each day are put in a pool at the end of the week, and out of the winners each day, one will win a BIG prize.

And at the end of it all, the grand prize winner gets a free senior photo session -- worth more than 200 dollars.

"You work hard for this when you start off in Pre-K. This is what you look forward to - walking across that stage," Jada said. "It feels great and I just love the support."

It’s a reminder of the class of 2020’s hard work, and a shining light -- in a time of darkness.

"Y’all come on! Class of 2020! Let’s have fun," Jada said. "Let’s stay positive, upbeat, and we’re going to get through it."

