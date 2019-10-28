Local group wants to preserve the Flythe Property; wants to buy it from the city

Monday, October 28, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Now that the Flythe Property isn't going to the North Augusta Public Safety's new headquarters, one group has an idea.

Historic North Augusta is raising money to buy the land from the city and save two pieces of history on the property, the carriage house, and the gatekeeper house.

They would like to preserve the properties and redo them so the community can enjoy the buildings and their history.

It's hard to tell from Georgia Avenue but if you get up close, you can see part of what remains on the Flythe Property in North Augusta.

"The carriage house and the gatekeeper's house behind me were the last vestiges of the Hampton Terrace Hotel," said Mark Newell, with Historic North Augusta.

The hotel was built in 1903 but burned down in 1916. Mark Newell with Historic North Augusta says the property and area of the city carry a lot of history with them from the early 1900s.

"This is where the last dying decade of the gilded age saw it's last gasp, this is where the movie industry started before it moved to Hollywood," said Newell.

Now they want to preserve that history, so they're raising money to buy the gatekeeper's house and the carriage house where more recently, literary figure Starkey Flythe lived and make it a place the community can use.

"In ways that will appeal to other segments of the community, seniors, children, gardeners, artists, readers, all of those things can be developed here on this property," said Newell.

With a few ideas in mind, Newell hopes this property will soon be a place where people can come to North Augusta to visit.

"It's a wonderful location. It could be the catalyst, that really starts the tourism industry for North Augusta and that's why it's such an important property to preserve," said Newell.

Newell says they're looking at developments like a center for senior citizens or a children's theater that'll be decided later. The property will be appraised on November 14, after that they hope to negotiate a reasonable price to buy it from the city.

If you're willing to help do to help purchase the Flythe Property you can make a check out to the 'Flythe Fund' and send it to POB 7292 North Augusta, SC 29861, or PayPal funds can be sent to historicnorthaugusta@gmail.com (fee deducted).