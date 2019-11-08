Local group wants to bring African American historic district to North Augusta

Friday, November 8, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Meriwether monument sits in Calhoun Park in front of Lookaway Hall. It’s dedicated to the one white man who lost his life in the Hamburg Massacre even though six black men also died.

Even though it's still sitting there, we're seeing steps toward the future in a different part of town in the form of a new historic district.

This is what used to be the town of Hamburg. Founded in 1821, remnants are still here in the River North neighborhood.

Following the civil war, freed African Americans made it their home.

“There was a community of African American citizens that were operating as a functioning city in the deep south,” said Milledge Murray, with Heritage Council of North Augusta.

Murray says it was the town before North Augusta. But unrest like the Hamburg Massacre and constant flooding pushed them to higher ground.

“If the flood washed away Hamburg in 1929, it didn't wash away the people. The people had to go somewhere," said Murray.

That place was Carrsville.

“You have the church which was the central part. You know, the life, the soul of the community," said Murray.

Local historian Wayne O'Bryant and others want to preserve this neighborhood as a historic district by building an African museum in this original building.

“It's gonna be a place of education. You know multi-racial citizens, where we have tourists that come in and they want to come to a site. When they come, they'll be able to learn this deep rich history," said O’Bryant.

It’s a rich history many don't even know. James Brown's old studio, a church founded in 1860, a place that tells the full story of North Augusta.

"Now you have to take these histories that you had segregated and put them all together. And, all these things make up North Augusta's history," said O’Bryant.

The city is putting an application together to send to the state. If approved, the area from Barton Avenue to Burnside to Boylan would be listed as a historic district.

