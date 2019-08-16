Local group offers free counseling, support groups for teen beaten in Glenn Hills Middle video

Friday, August 16, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local company is stepping up in hopes of helping a teen girl seen violently beaten in a video recorded at Glenn Hills Middle School.

SafeHomes of Augusta says they are offering the girl and her family free counseling and support groups. We've since learned that the family has accepted the offer.

The move comes after officials charged the male student seen throwing a barrage of punches at the girl on the video.

Richmond County BOE Police have charged the male student with battery and disturbing a public school.

The Richmond County School system also released a statement on the incident.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in the Richmond County School System. The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance and incidents like these will not be tolerated," Jacobs said in a statement.

