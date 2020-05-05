See how this local girl found a way to help the hearing impaired during COVID-19

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

As if COVID-19 doesn’t bring enough challenges -- imagine losing the ability to understand people, as soon as they put on their masks.

Jessica McCall says it’s a struggle anytime her mom needs to go outside.

"My mom is hard of hearing, and she needs to be able to read people’s lips. She’s a lip reader," McCall said. "It gets very uncomfortable for her because she can’t understand them, which means, of course, she cannot hear them."

But a local eighth-grader has taken it upon herself to find a solution.

Brittany Joiner is the maker of these special masks: face masks -- but with a clear window.

"We decided that it was something a lot of people needed and didn’t have in the area. So that’s whenever we decided to come up with a template," Joiner said.

Joiner isn’t hard of hearing herself but says she started learning sign language when she was just 6 months old.

"Whenever you’re speaking in ASL, you have to have facial expressions to have different tones, kind of," Joiner said.

She says she didn’t even really know how to sew before starting this project, but now she has a waiting list of more than 50 masks.

"It feels amazing to be able to help out the community. I mean, that’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do," Joiner said.

And people like Jessica McCall say they couldn’t be more appreciative.

"You would not believe how many people out there are deaf and are hard of hearing," McCall said. "These masks really make a huge difference in that community because they’re able to read our lips."

